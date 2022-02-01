Lorin Edwin Butterfield 8/9/1935 - 1/30/2022 Lorin Edwin Butterfield died on January 30, 2022. Lorin passed away at Sage Grove Assisted Living in Rigby.
He moved to Sage Grove on March 27, 2021 because of his rapid decline due to Alzheimer's. Lorin was born on August 9, 1935 in St. Anthony, Idaho to Max Samuel Butterfield and Ellen Knight. He grew up in Egin, Idaho. Lorin served for 23 years in the United States Air Force. He then went to work for the old LDS Hospital (which later became Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center) for the next 20 years. On March 18, 1955, Lorin married Carma Jensen; on June, 16, 1992, they were sealed for Time and All Eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple. Lorin was preceded in death by Carma Jensen, his wife of 66 years, his parents Max Samuel Butterfield and Ellen Knight, his step-dad Earl Weatherston, his 2 sisters, Mary Dell McFarland and Darlene Weatherston, his brother Harold Butterfield and a granddaughter Elsa Butterfield. Lorin is survived by his daughter Connie Butterfield Elliott (Lynn) and his son Robert Earl Butterfield (Kim) and 4 grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Monday, February 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 West Main Street, Rigby, Idaho 83442. The family will visit with friends at the Funeral Home, Sunday February 6, 2022 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. and on Monday from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Burial will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com