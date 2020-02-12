Louisa Ida Norton
Momma Lou completed her earthly race, cleared the final hurdle and landed safely in the arms of her Lord Jesus on 6 February 2020.
Louisa Ida (Proehl) Norton was born to Beda (Berg) and Albert (Krueger) Proehl of Rapid River (Delta County) Michigan on 20 December 1922.
Her early childhood was spent working on the family farm and going to school in Rapid River where she graduated high school as valedictorian.
While working at The Pantry Diner she met George Norton when he came in and asked if she could make a raisin pie. He became the love of her life.
When war entangled the nation, George went off to Italy to serve with the 10th Mountain Division and Lou built airplane parts in a factory in Detroit.
Later, she began nurses training and worked in a tuberculosis sanatorium. Her “soldier boy” returned from combat and they married on 22 August 1945.
The newlyweds moved to Menomonie, Wisconsin where George eventually completed a degree in graphic arts education at what was then Stout Institute. A daughter and son were born while George was still in school.
Following George’s graduation, the family moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota, where George taught at Graphic Arts Technical School and Lou honed her homemaking and child-rearing skills. Two more children joined the family.
Another move occurred in 1963, when the family relocated to Minocqua, Wisconsin, where George worked as a foreman for The Lakeland Times newspaper. Louisa had numerous clients for her house managing services. Another son was welcomed in 1966.
In 1971, the Nortons moved west to Driggs, Idaho, where they owned and published The Teton Valley News until they sold the business in 1979.
After a few years in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, George and Lou returned to Rapid River. Lou remained in the home she and George built for 16 years following his passing in 1995.
In 2011 she moved to Rigby, Idaho to be near family and friends.
Mom found a new home at Sage Grove Assisted Living in 2017, where she received high level, loving care. Aspen Home Health and Hospice came on board when those services were needed. Quality and competence are their watchwords and MommaLou’s family is grateful.
As a Biblical Christian, mom found warm fellowship at Crown of Life Church. Faithful friends brought daily Bible reading and devotions when mom could no longer attend services. Again, we are most thankful for this extended family.
MommaLou leaves an amazing legacy to her four remaining children: Bird (Ron) Derrick, Rigby; Ruth Ann (Michael) Hoffman, Denver, Colorado; Marc (Julie) Norton, Calumet, Michigan; and Dr. Daniel (Hope) Norton, Green Bay, Wisconsin. Son Ned (Patty Kasson) completed his earthly journey in 1993. Ten grand- and twenty-one great grandchildren complete the family circle.
Mom was proud of her membership in the American Legion Auxiliary patriotic service organization. Rather than flowers, checks to support local youth programs such as Girls State can be written to ALA Unit 20. and sent to 279 West 3rd North, Rigby ID 83442.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7 at Crown of Life Church in Rigby.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneral home.com