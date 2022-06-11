Louise Newman 2/4/1937 - 6/10/2022 Ellen Louise Newman, 85, of Monteview, Idaho, passed away June 10, 2022. She was under the care of her loving family, Rebecca Stubbs home, and Alliance Hospice.
Louise was born February 4, 1937, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Glenn Howard Johnson and Ellen Sophia Scott Johnson. She grew up in Milo, attended elementary school in Ucon and graduated from Bonneville High School. She also attended Ricks College.
Louise met LaVar Newman, a newly returned missionary who was teaching her Sunday School class, in the Milo Ward. They courted, fell in love and were married June 19, 1957, in the Idaho Falls Temple. We, as a family, are thrilled to know that Mom and Dad will be celebrating their 65th anniversary on June 19th together in heaven.
Their early years were spent farming and milking cows in Milo. Louise also worked as a secretary for the superintendent of Bonneville school district #93. Louise was a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, baking, crafting, and quilting. She especially enjoyed experimenting in the kitchen with new recipes. We, her family, were her willing test tasters! She also enjoyed raising her family, taking family trips and spending time with her grandchildren.
In the early 1960s, Louise and LaVar pulled a single wide trailer out to Monteview, Idaho, and parked it in the middle of the desert sagebrush for the opportunity to homestead land. Thus began Louise's second career working alongside her husband on the family farm. Her duties included all of the bookkeeping, running the household, driving machinery and uncounted multiple trips to Idaho Falls for parts. LaVar always said Louise was his "best hired hand."
There in Monteview is where they raised their children: Laura, Linda, Laird, Lewis, and Lane.
Louise was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in various callings including Relief Society, Primary and Young Women's. Louise and LaVar especially enjoyed their opportunity to serve together in the Idaho Falls Temple.
Louise is survived by her children, Laura Smith of Idaho Falls, Linda (Michael) Anderson of Gooding, ID, Laird Newman of St. George, UT, Lewis (Dana) Newman of Monteview, ID, and Lane (Loni) Newman of Monteview, ID; brothers, Ron (Dixie) Johnson and Bruce (Martha) Johnson of Idaho Falls; 15 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren (with 2 on the way).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Ellen Johnson; husband, LaVar Newman; her brother, LaMar (Priscilla) Johnson; and grandson, Brody John Newman.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Monteview Ward, 2413 North 800 East, Monteview, Idaho, with Bishop Kirt Hansen officiating. The family will visit with friends Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. and Thursday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services, both visitations at the church. Burial will be in the West Jefferson Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.