LouJean Howe, 96, of Rigby, Idaho, passed away at The Wildflower Assisted Living Center in Rigby on April 7, 2021.
She was born May 3, 1924 in Lewisville, Idaho and was the second of five children born to Lee Hansen and Ila Kinghorn Hanson. She was raised in the Rigby area attending school in the Rigby School System, graduating from Rigby High School in 1943.
LouJean married Clyde Smith in the Logan Temple in July of 1943. They were blessed with two daughters, Cheryl and Lynda. Clyde was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis shortly after their marriage and passed away in March of 1955. LouJean married Dean Howe in November of 1955 in Rigby. After living in Idaho Falls for 11 years, Dean and LouJean moved to Pasco, Washington where Dean designed and installed irrigation systems.
They moved back to Rigby in 1986. LouJean is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many capacities, including the Relief Society and as a Family History Specialist, working on Spanish extractions.
She enjoyed her garden, flowers and making quilts for friends and family members. Of special note was her loving compassion and enduring faith and courage in the face of hardships, demonstrated by the selfless service to family and community. She loved being a homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother. Her family was her pride and joy.
LouJean is survived by her daughter Cheryl (Michael) Taysom of Rigby, sister LaWana Rainey of Greybull, Wyoming, 12 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren, and 15 great-great grandchildren.
LouJean was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Clyde and Dean, daughter Lynda, stepson, Jerry Howe, sister Elaine and brothers Darrel and Kent and great-great grandson Jake Andrew.
Funeral services were held at 11;00 a.m. Saturday April 10, 2021 at Eckersell Memorial Chapel, 101 West Main Street, Rigby, Idaho with visitation prior to service from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Interment followed at the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery.