On December 16, 2020, Lucile Johnson Yearke stepped through the veil to be reunited with her sweetheart after more than 40 years of separation. Lucile was born on July 13, 1925, in Preston, Idaho, to Floyd and Clara Johnson. Lucile was raised in Rigby and attended Rigby High School where she played the trombone in the marching band. After graduation, she moved to Washington DC to work for the Navy, then transferred to Buffalo, NY, where she met the love of her life, Raymond Albert Yearke. They were married August 4, 1945, in Buffalo and sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple August 16, 1966.
Raymond and Lucile raised their 3 daughters in Buffalo, NY, then moved to Rigby in 1973. After Raymond passed away in 1980, Lucile worked at Ricks College in the registrar’s office for 10 years. Lucile enjoyed serving in many callings throughout her life as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served for 21 years as an ordinance worker in the Idaho Falls Temple. Lucile was a member of the local study club. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with family. Lucile grew a beautiful garden and spent many hours tending to her flowers and raspberries.
Lucile was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and siblings: Floyd K, June (Hon) Bishop, and Max (Dorothy) Johnson. Lucile is survived by her sister, Sharon (Marlon) Rowan, her daughters: Jan (Reid) Baumgartner, Karen (Larry) Rounds, and Barbara (Hank) Huey as well as 5 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
There will be a graveside service was held at the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery on Saturday, December 19, at 12 p.m.