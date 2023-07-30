Lynn Harrison Hoggan July 9, 1937 - July 30, 2023 Lynn Harrison Hoggan, 86, passed away peacefully in his home in Medicine Lodge Canyon, near Dubois, Idaho on July 30, 2023.
Lynn was born on July 9, 1937, in Rexburg, Idaho a son to Ralph and Mary (Walker) Hoggan. He was born on his mom's birthday and was the second oldest of four children. His siblings were Carl, Max and Ellen. Lynn fondly remembers his mom making him amazing lemon meringue pie for his birthday.
He grew up in Lorenzo, Idaho and attended schools in Rigby, Idaho. During high school, Lynn's family bought a home and ranch in Medicine Lodge from his Grandpa Hoggan. Lynn and Carl wanted to finish their high school years at Rigby, so with their parents' permission, Lynn and Carl were young bachelors living together and finishing their school years.
After he graduated in 1955, Lynn entered basic training for the Army at Fort Ord on Monterey Bay in California. He then went to Fort Bragg in North Carolina and graduated from the 82nd Airborne Division Jump School. He received his paratrooper wings of intensive ground and aerial training which included five parachute jumps. He served in the Army during the John F. Kennedy presidency and was on stand-by, high alert duty for the potential Cuban missile crisis. As a soldier, he also helped enforce civil rights in the South.
In summer of 1963, he was honorably discharged from the Army to go back home to Idaho to help on the family ranch in Medicine Lodge, due to his father's failing health. After his dad's passing, Lynn lovingly and unselfishly dedicated his life into helping his mom run the Hoggan Ranch. She passed away in 1981 and for decades he continued to take pride in his ranching and truly loved his home on the range. He always had a pack of well-trained dogs to keep him company and help him with the cows and horses. Two of his favorite horses were Latigo and Wilma. His little dog, Bryce, was great company to Lynn in his older years when his health prevented him from doing the ranch work like he wanted.
Lynn loved driving a team of horses and was well skilled at the task. He drove a team of horses to feed the cows in the winter, but also liked showing off the wagon and team at the county parades. One of his favorite moments was riding a horse with his sister, Ellen, when they were both chosen as the Grand Marshals for the Clark County Rodeo. He and Ellen had a close relationship and always looked out for each other. Lynn was considered a friend to all who knew him in the community. Although he never had children of his own, many neighbors and friends from far and wide called him "Uncle Lynn" and was a father figure to many. He was well loved and respected for being a man of honesty and integrity. He loved to make people smile with his poems and song lyrics. He wasn't shy about singing his fun songs to family and friends. Lynn was always good at writing letters and calling people and was an example of being a great friend and caring family member. Lynn was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and helped many young men with their missions.
Lynn is survived by all of his nieces and nephews and his cousin, Nita Weber. He is preceded in death by both of his parents, his two brothers, his sister, his cousins and grandparents. The family is now complete once again, it's a glorious reunion.
Services for Lynn will be at 11:00 am on Friday, August 4, 2023 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Dubois, Idaho. Viewing and visitation will be before the funeral services from 9:30 to 10:45am.
Interment will be at the Small Cemetery following the funeral.
