Lynn Harrison Hoggan July 9, 1937 - July 30, 2023 Lynn Harrison Hoggan, 86, passed away peacefully in his home in Medicine Lodge Canyon, near Dubois, Idaho on July 30, 2023.

Lynn was born on July 9, 1937, in Rexburg, Idaho a son to Ralph and Mary (Walker) Hoggan. He was born on his mom's birthday and was the second oldest of four children. His siblings were Carl, Max and Ellen. Lynn fondly remembers his mom making him amazing lemon meringue pie for his birthday.


