Manuel Castaneda, age 42 of Rigby, passed away at his home Sunday, August 2, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Manuel was born December 25, 1977 in Lima, Peru, a son to Jesus Castaneda and Valeriana Huarcaya. He grew up in Lima Peru, moving to Logan, Utah and then to Eastern Idaho. He married Cindy Atkinson August 15, 2014 in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
He loved working and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife Cindy Sue Castaneda of Rigby, his children, Jesus, Rocky, Kaige, Jagger and Vegas.
Memorial services will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. August 14, 2020 at the family’s home at 399 West 2nd South, Rigby, Idaho 83442.
A service will also be held in Lewiston, Utah, 10 South 1600 West Lewiston, Utah, 84320, at 2:00 p.m. August 15th for whom ever would like to attend.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.