Margaret Ann Luther (Koonce) passed peacefully at her home on Anderson Island, Wash. August 2, 2020 after a courageous fight with pancreatic cancer.
Diagnosed in December, 2019 she enjoyed life and was mostly asymptomatic until her final month. She had an inward light that shone bright until God called her home.
Marge caught the eye of Marty (Martin H. Luther of Gooding, Idaho), a handsome Conservation Officer with the Idaho Fish & Game Department, who was stationed in the local area. She and Marty's courtship was brief (he had found the girl for him!) marrying at her parent’s home in Soldier, Idaho on September 15, 1955. She and Marty were a great team from the get-go. As civil servants, both Marty and Marge acted with integrity, putting the needs of their community ahead of their own much of the time because they truly loved what they did and honored the public trust.
Marge became a Rural Letter Carrier for the US Postal Service during the time Marty was stationed at Roberts, driving 108 miles a day (from the right seat!) serving the residents of the surrounding area. She was awarded the Idaho Rural Letter Carrier of the Year award as well as many other accolades and honors in her 30 year career, continuing to serve even after Marty’s retirement from the IF&G. She was also one of the founding members of the Roberts Quick Response Unit (QRU) with Marty being her first case after crashing HER motorcycle! Adept at delivery, she also delivered a child after the parents were unable to make it to the hospital in time.
Wherever they went, Marge made great friends and was involved in many community organizations. She enjoyed traveling far and wide to visit friends and family, her flower garden, creating and sharing handmade masterpieces as well as entertaining, cooking and baking goodies for Marty and the neighborhood. She enjoyed most of all being part of her community. Whether it was supporting the Legion on bingo night, meeting friends for coffee at the local café, playing bridge with the girls, getting together to visit over crafts at the Club, quilting with the Quilts of Valor ladies, weekly dining out with friends, or just spending time in the outdoors with Marty, their children and grandchildren, she was there and enjoying every minute.
Marge was an active participant in the Roberts Community Church where she played the piano. After their last child had left the nest, Marge earned her private pilot’s license and later owned their own aircraft which she and Marty flew for a number of years and sold just before relocating to a little island in the southern end of Washington's Puget Sound. This became their new home and they enjoyed life there for the past 24+ years. Marge loved the Island and the people on it. She was an active member of the Anderson Island Christian Fellowship, the Community Club, Historical Society, Quilts of Valor, and the Riviera. She loved, laughed, cried with, and bid farewell to many friends and family over the years, but was grateful for and blessed by the people she shared her life with. Those relationships elevated her in a beautiful and meaningful way throughout her many years.
Marge is survived by her husband of almost 65 years, Martin (Marty); brothers: Hugh Koonce (Afton) of Boise, Idaho; Joel Koonce (Genevra) of Wayzata, Minn. and Bokeelia, Fla.; and Paul Koonce (June, deceased) of Gooding, Idaho; son Mark (Kathryn) of Helena, Mont.; son Carl (Brenda) of Mesa, Ariz.; daughter Sara (Joshua) Boelter of Vancouver, Wash.; nine grandchildren (Marcey, Mitchell, Megan, Karlee, Kimber, Shandi, Charles, McKenzi and Samuel) and fifteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by an infant daughter (Marci Ann); parents, Luther Koonce and Kathryn (Lilly) as well as her twin sister Mary (Doran) Cluer; and youngest-sister Ruth (Michael “Red”) Miller.
Thanks goes out to all who have supported our family during this difficult time – neighbors, friends and family; your love, concern and prayers are felt.
An outdoor celebration of life is scheduled for Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery North of Fairfield, Idaho.