Margaret Ethel (Wheeler) Treasure 5/10/1930 - 6/9/2022 Margaret Ethel Wheeler Treasure, 92, passed away on Thursday June 9th, 2022 at her home in Rigby, Idaho.
She was born May 10th, 1930 in Rigby, Idaho to Albert Wheeler and Marcellene Jenson. She was the 3rd oldest of 6 children.
She attended elementary school in Poplar, Idaho and graduated from Ririe High School in 1948. After high school she attended BYU, where she was a part of the choir. She married Zay R Treasure in 1951. They had 8 children Linda, John, Steve, Paul, Rosemary, Teresa, Robert and Tina. They later divorced.
She worked as the Jefferson County Treasure for 20 years; she loved serving the people of Jefferson County in Rigby.
Margaret was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed visiting with people, watching birds, horses, and deer. She loved her family, gardening, and growing flowers. She was a very strong independent women and great example to her children and grandchildren to love and keep your word!
She is survived by her sister Vicki McKinney of Shelley Idaho and her brother Randy Wheeler of Rigby Idaho. Her eight children, Linda Treasure of Phoenix Arizona, John Treasure (Michelle) of Kopperl Texas, Steve Treasure (Jill) of Albany California, Paul Treasure (Leilani) of Middleton Idaho, Rosemary Moore (John) of Ririe Idaho, Teresa Anderson (Roger) of Rigby Idaho, Robert Treasure (Jodi) of Chino California, Tina Gilgen (Kelly) of Ririe Idaho, 15 grandchildren, 55 great grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Marcellene Wheeler, her three brothers Max Wheeler, Victory Wheeler and Dick Wheeler, and her sister Shirley Cleverly.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, June 16, 2022, 1:00 p.m., at the Clark Ward Chapel, 198 N. 4300 E. Rigby, ID 83442. The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 15, 2022 from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 W. Main Street, Rigby; and prior to services at the church Thursday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Interment will follow at the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhomel.com