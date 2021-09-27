Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Marguerite “Maggie” F. Bates 1/3/1927 - 9/19/2021 Marguerite "Maggie" F. Bates, 94, of Rexburg, Idaho passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Homestead Assisted Living Center in Rexburg.
Marguerite was born January 3, 1927 in Caldwell, Idaho to Herbert W. and Fannie Estelle Morford. She was raised on a farm in Parma, Idaho and attended schools in Roswell, Idaho. On June 12, 1944, she married Gilbert "Gib" Ray Bates in Parma. They made their home in Parma and were bless with 2 daughters, Merralyn and Pauline. Gib and Maggie lived in West Yellowstone, Montana for 38 years and she worked as a waitress and as a clerk at numerous establishments. They moved to Rigby, Idaho in 1985.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a member of The Order of The Easter Star. She enjoyed her children and grandchildren, traveling, camping, snowmobiling, and being outdoors.
She is survived by her daughters, Merralyn (Roger) Pearson of Kanab, Utah, Pauline Rae Robison of Rexburg, Idaho; younger sister Geraldine Gammond of Pilot Rock, Oregon; 5 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son-in-law; 5 sisters, and 4 brothers.
We would especially like to thank the amazing staff and caregivers at Homestead Home Health and Hospice for their amazing care and love to our sweet Mom and Grandma.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 8, 2021 at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 W. Main Street, Rigby, Idaho. Interment will be at Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com