Maria Jane Bryson 10/9/1950 - 11/20/2022 Maria Jane Millet Bryson, age 72, died Sunday, November 20, 2022, in Bellevue, Nebraska. Jane was born October 9, 1950, in Provo, Utah. She was the 5th child, and only daughter of Lorin Elmer Millet and Ruth Maria Henry. Jane attended schools in Rigby, Idaho, graduating from Rigby High School in 1968. She attended BYU where she met Michael Dennis Bryson. They were married on September 25, 1970, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Jane attended the BYU College of Nursing, receiving her Associate of Science degree, in 1982. She received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from the University of the State of New York, Regents College, in 1994. One of the highlights of her education was being selected to participate in a FEMA and DHS Center for Domestic Preparedness event in Anniston, Alabama, in 2015. Jane worked in the nursery at Pioneer Valley Hospital in West Valley, Utah from 1983-85, and at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg, Idaho from 1985-87. She was promoted to House Supervisor in 1987, and held this position until 1997. She was a clinical instructor in the Ricks College Department of Nursing from 1989-1994. She worked as a trauma nurse at the Logan Regional Hospital, in Logan, Utah, from 1997 until her retirement in 2017. Jane's dream job would have been to be a Life Flight nurse. After retiring, Jane and Mike moved to Nebraska, where they have lived ever since with their youngest son. Jane was a member of the Schubert Singers in Salt Lake City from 1983-1985. She participated in school board meetings, parent teacher associations, and booster clubs. She participated in the foreign exchange student program, sponsoring five exchange students, three of whom, Sayuri, Rhona, and Nicole she considered to be a permanent part of her family. Jane was very artistic. She illustrated the children's series, "The Hoppity Floppity Gang" for author Nana Ferrell. She wrote stories for her family, including short stories about giraffes. She loved to paint in acrylics and watercolors, including landscapes and rock art. She drew pencil portraits of her children and grandchildren. She crocheted, and was a skilled quilter, creating many treasures for her family. She made jewelry and watchbands to match every outfit. She played the piano, organ, and harp. She loved to travel. She had been to Mexico and Tahiti in her youth, and all 50 states and seven Canadian Provinces with her husband and children. As a kid, she and her father built a canoe in their living room. She loved camping, gardening, and DIY projects. Jane was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in various callings in the church including as visiting teacher and minister, nursery leader, Primary music leader, Relief Society President, Primary and Sunday School teacher, Young Women's camp nurse, Stake Youth Conference Trek nurse, Young Women's athletics coach for volleyball, basketball, and softball, and many other callings. Her favorite pastime was gathering and organizing family history. She spent hundreds of hours organizing scrapbooks and photo albums, scanning and uploading photographs, biographical and autobiographical documents to family history sites, or compiling them into printed books for gifts to family. She created and administered multiple family history Facebook groups. She had an amazing memory and knew names, faces, family connections and histories of at least eight generations of her relatives and ancestors. She loved attending the Temple on behalf of her ancestors. Her testimony of the Church and family history work is a treasured inheritance she left to her family. Jane was preceded in death by her father and mother, and her brothers William and Robert Millet. She is survived by her husband of 52 years; her children Michael T. (Laurette) Bryson, of Logan, Utah; LeahCim (James) Bangert, of Norfolk, Virginia; Toviah (Miki) Cain, of Hilo, Hawaii; Cumorah (Brian) Giacchino, of Newton, New Jersey; and Jonathon (Holly) Bryson, of Bellevue, Nebraska; 11 grandchildren; and brothers Edward and Clark Millet. Funeral services for Jane will be held Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Rigby Idaho Stake Center; a viewing to be held from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Interment will follow the service at the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
