Marilyn Dawn Laird 11/6/1936 - 5/31/2021 Marilyn Laird passed away on Memorial Day, at home, with family by her side.
Marilyn was born in Idaho Falls to Ted and Maxine Meppen. She was raised on a potato farm on Cotton Siding Road near Shelley, along with her older brother Arlyn and younger sister Anita. Her outdoorsy spirit originated from the farm. She graduated from Idaho Falls High School and attended Colorado Women's College in Denver, majoring in interior design.
Marilyn's professional career began at C. C. Anderson's (Bon Marche). She also took business classes at the Idaho Falls Business College. This led to a secretarial job at the INEL in the Test Engineering Department for General Electric Company. Her business teacher introduced her to Bruce Laird, whom she married on September 12, 1958. They settled in Dubois to raise their four children.
Being incredibly involved in church and community activities, she was also a founding organizer of the Dubois Book Caboose. She worked part-time for the Wayne Smith Insurance Agency, the Clark County Treasurer Office, and then in early 1976 worked as a full-time teller for the Security State Bank. In August 1977, she became the Clark County School District secretary and worked there for 25 years until her retirement in 2002. She enjoyed the students, and they enjoyed her gentle and fun spirit. She mentored many high school students, especially the student body treasurers. In retirement, Marilyn and Bruce also served as long time mail route carriers for the Spencer/Kilgore route.
A supportive mother, Marilyn loved attending all her children's events including football, basketball, track, and rodeo. She kept the children thoroughly entertained whether it be camping at McCrea's Bridge, swimming, ice skating, snow skiing, fishing, or hiking in the woods. She was gifted in many ways and had natural talent for capturing precious memories of her life with Bruce in home movies. She loved to travel. Some of her favorite visits were to Alaska, New York City, Dallas, New Zealand, Australia, Fiji, Hawaii, and sunny Southern California.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents Ted and Maxine Meppen, her brother Arlyn Meppen, her sister Anita Meppen, and her husband Bruce.
She is survived by her children Gwen Laird (Idaho Falls), Rob/Jennifer Laird (Philipsburg, MT), Ted/Samie Laird (Dubois), Allen Laird (Dubois), her grandchildren Jessica Schofield (Idaho Falls), Hailey Laird (Philipsburg, MT), Garrett Laird (Portland, OR), Tyree Laird (Dubois), Morgan Laird (Dubois), and six nephews and nieces.
Per Marilyn's own wishes, no public services will be held, especially at this time of low COVID-19 vaccination rates in the area.