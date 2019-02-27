Marilyn Essie Woodruff
Beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Marilyn Essie (Howe) Woodruff, returned to her heavenly home on February 6, 2019.
Marilyn was born to Les and Essie Howe on June 22, 1944 in Idaho Falls.
A graveside service will take place under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby, Idaho at 1:00 p.m. on June 15, 2019 at Pioneer Cemetery. Interment will follow. Please see the full obituary at https://www.eckersellfuneralhome.com/
Memorial donations may be made in Marilyn’s name to CHI Franciscan Hospice House online at https://www.chifranciscan.org/franciscan-foundation/donate-now or by mail to Franciscan Foundation, P.O. Box 1502, Tacoma, WA 98401-9836.