Marilyn Sharp, 81, of Ucon, passed away on March 1, 2021, in Rigby, Idaho. She was born August 20, 1939, in Rigby, Idaho, to Frank DeVrieze Sharp and Fern Poulsen Sharp. She grew up in the Clark area when times were simple, and life was good. She attended schools in Clark, Rigby, and Ricks College.
She married Gary Maurice Sharp on December 18, 1959. She drove school bus in Jefferson County for 18 years and shuttled cars for Avis later in life. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed snowmobiling, ice fishing, riding ATVs, camping, traveling, sewing, and oil painting. She found beauty wherever she went.
She is survived by her children: Lisa (Ryan) Ellis of Ririe, Idaho; Kona (Harald) Floisand of Kaysville, Utah; and Merrill (Angela) Sharp of Boise, Idaho; siblings: Beverly (Ray) Carling, Merlin (Belinda) Sharp, and Kelly (Lyle) Schiess. She had eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and baby brother, Jay Sharp.
A family/friends viewing was held on Sunday, March 7, from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. at Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. A graveside service was held on Monday, March 8, at 11:00 a.m. at Sutton Cemetery in Archer, Idaho.