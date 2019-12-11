Mark L. Marler, 61 of Ririe, passed away December 5, 2019 at his home.
Mark was born November 21, 1958 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Francis D Marler and Mona LaWan Ririe Marler. He was raised and attended schools in Ririe. Following high school, Mark served in the US Navy. Mark worked as a heavy equipment operator in Lewistown, Montana and Ririe, Idaho.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, rock collecting and cooking.
He is survived by his mother, Mona LaWan Marler of Ririe, Idaho; brothers, Brian Marler of Phoenix, Arizona, Steve Marler of Chester, Idaho, Richard (Merna) Marler of Rigby, Idaho, Bruce (Becky) Marler of Rigby, Idaho, and Scott (Ann) Marler of Burgettstown, Pennsylvania.
He was preceded in death by his father, Francis D. Marler and brother, George Marler.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Ririe Ward Chapel (285 2nd W Ririe, Idaho). The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., prior to services at the church. Burial will follow in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.