Mark Thomas Barnes, 62, of Rigby, Idaho passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was born September 13, 1958 in Rigby, Idaho, the son of Harold Thomas Barnes and Dora Lee Andrus Barnes.
Mark attended Ucon Elementary, Bonneville Junior High and Bonneville High Schools. He married Brenda Kay Jennings at the Clark Church in Clark, Idaho on February 18, 1977. Early in his life he worked as a journeyman painter. He worked at Naval Reactors Facility for 20 plus years before becoming a long haul truck driver for Super T Transport.
Mark was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He belonged to the Goldwing Motorcycle Club and was a member of the Scenic Riders Snowmobile Club out of Idaho Falls, Idaho.
He enjoyed being in the out of doors. It could be fishing on the river, camping or roasting marshmallows in his firepit in his backyard his grandchildren.
Mark is survived by his wife, Brenda Barnes of Rigby, Idaho. His daughters, Kayla (Corey) Lords of Ammon, Idaho, Mindy (Nathan) Fullmer of Ammon, Idaho, and Kim (Zach) Martin of Twin Falls, Idaho. Sisters, Cheri Powell, Linnea Schmidlin, Sharon Arlene Normande and Anna Marie Bute. Brothers, Kendal Barnes and Arlen Hachn. Twelve grandchildren, Alexa, Taylor, Ben, Kindy, Max, Charlie, Ashton, Emma, Bethany, Carsten, Addison and London.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, David Barnes and step-mom, Denee Romriell Barnes.
A funeral service were held in his honor Friday, January 22, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Eckersell Funeral Home (101 West Main Street, Rigby, Idaho). The family met with friends prior to services at Eckersell’s from 11:30 AM to 12:45 PM. Interment was at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. The service was broadcast for those uncomfortable in attending.