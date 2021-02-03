Marva Jean Poole, 72, of Menan, Idaho passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Marva was born February 22, 1948 in Driggs, Idaho, the daughter of Basil Hill and Margaret Waunetta Kay Hill. She attended schools in Driggs, Idaho including Teton High School.
Marva married Richard “Ricky” Dale Beard on February 12, 1965 in Driggs, Idaho. Their marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple. Ricky preceded her in death May of 2002 at which time Marva relocated from St George, Utah to Blackfoot, Idaho where on April 14, 2007 she married Brent Lee Poole in Menan, Idaho. Brent was a light in the later years, full of teasing and love.
Marva worked with Ricky and owned and operated Beard Electric in Jackson Hole, Wyoming and St. George, Utah. Her greatest work was always done within the walls of her own home and as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served as Young Women’s President, chorister for the primary as well as pianist and organist in the ward. She enjoyed baking, sewing, crocheting, playing piano, making hot pads and baby blankets, going camping, loving on grand-children and just being in the outdoors.
Marva is survived by her husband, Brent Lee Poole of Menan, Idaho. Her children; DeLinn (Manuel) Guzman of St. George, Utah, Devin (Robin) Beard of Island Park, Idaho, Cory (Celia) Beard of St. George, Utah, and Matthew Dale (Kerrie Lynn) Beard of Richfield, Utah. Sisters, Jerrine (Wayne) Beard of Tetonia, Idaho and Janae (Jim) Martin of Sugar City, Idaho. Brothers, Devel Hill of Darby, Idaho, Shane (Claire Ann) Hill of Driggs, Idaho and Lance Hill of Driggs, Idaho. 22 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Marva was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Dale Beard. Her parents, Basil and Waunetta Hill. A sister, Janice Beard and a brother, Gaylen Hill.
Funeral services were held Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the Menan 1st Ward LDS Chapel. (3547 East Menan Lorenzo Highway, Menan, Idaho 83434). The family met with friends on Saturday, prior to services at the church from 9:30 to 10:45 AM. Interment was in the Cache-Clawson Cemetery in Tetonia. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.