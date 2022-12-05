Mary A. (McLaughlin) McLaughlin 3/9/1939 - 12/4/2022 Mary A McLaughlin, 83, of Idaho Falls, Idaho passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at her home.
Mary was born in Kansas City, Missouri on March 9, 1939, the daughter of Claude Dale Fetters and Katherine Isabelle McIntosh. She attended schools in Independence, Missouri until the eighth grade.
Mary married Raymond McLaughlin on October 22, 1982 in Virginia City, Nevada. She has lived in Rigby, Idaho, Idaho Falls, Idaho, Reno, Nevada and Las Vegas, Nevada. While in Reno, she worked for Harrah's Hotel and in Idaho Falls at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Her life was about work and family. She loved old country music and to sing.
Mary is survived by four daughters; Julie A. (Pete) Mitchell of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, Patty K. (Craig) Billman of Rigby, Idaho, Kathleen C. Golder of Rigby, Idaho and Dawn A (David) Beaty of Idaho Falls, Idaho. A son, Fred P. Edmundson of Marysville, Kansas. Two sisters; Betty J. Graham of Mesa, Arizona and Peggy S. (Keith) of Independence, Missouri. Two brothers; William B. Fetters of Lake of the Ozark, Missouri and Virgil J. Fetters of Kansas City, Missouri. 19 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond, her parents, a sister, Edith L. Fetters, three brothers; David F. Fetters, Theodore A. Fetters, and James L. Fetters.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Eckersell Funeral Home (101 West Main Street, Rigby, ID) at 11:00 AM. The family will meet with family prior to the service on Thursday from 9:30 to 10:45 AM at Eckersell's. The interment will be in the Rigby, Pioneer Cemetery. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.
