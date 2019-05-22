Mary Annette Poole, 78, of Lorenzo, Idaho, beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, surrounded by her loved ones.
Annette was born in Idaho Falls on April 16, 1941 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and was the daughter of Seymour Randall Thomas and Mary Inez Anderson Thomas. She was the oldest of four children. She was married to Boyd William Poole on September 17, 1960 in Annis, Idaho, they had two sons together.
Annette attended Rigby High School and Ricks College where she received her associate’s degree. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in several callings over the years. She worked as a dental hygienist, real estate agent, and a document specialist at the INL. She loved to garden, especially enjoying her large variety of irises which she called flags. At the end of the season she enjoyed harvesting and preserving what she had grown in her large vegetable garden she grew with her brother. In retirement she kept busy by making scrapbooks for her children and grandchildren. She also made doll clothes and aprons that she sold at craft fairs around the area. Above all she loved to spend time with her family.
Annette is survived by her two sons, Jace (Deborah) and Jody (Agatha), eight grandchildren, an even split at four girls and four boys, and eleven and three quarters great grandchildren, seven girls and five boys, as well as her sister Barbara (Gary) Gautier, and brothers Blake (Lori) Thomas and John Thomas.
She was preceded in death by her parents Seymour and Mary, and her sister-in-law Penny (John).
Funeral services were held Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Eckersell Memorial Chapel (101 W. Main Street, Rigby, Idaho). The family met with friends on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 7:00 to 8:30 PM and again on Thursday prior to services from 9:30 to 10:45 AM, both were held at Eckersell Memorial Chapel. Interment was in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.