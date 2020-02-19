Mary Louise Groom, 80, of Rigby, passed away January 30, 2020 in Tacoma Washington.
She was born July 26, 1939 in Pocatello Idaho a daughter to Ray Cleo Groom and Telma K. Toliver Groom.
Mary worked as a clerk in the Assessor’s Office for Jefferson County until she retired. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed spending time with family, reading, visiting with friends and family history work. She loved going with family to view the Tetons and to Yellowstone Park.
Mary is survived by her brother, Steven (Fayanna) Groom of Annis, Idaho and a sister, Carol Rae (Holly Blue) Smith of Tacoma, Washington and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ray and Telma Groom and a nephew Nathan M. Smith.
Funeral services were Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Rigby South Stake Center, 106 North 3800 East, Rigby, Idaho 83442. The family will visit with friends on Saturday at the South Stake Center from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Burial will be in the Ucon Cemetery following services. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.