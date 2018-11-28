Mary Young

Mary Caroline Young, 82, of St. Anthony, Idaho and formerly of Rigby, Idaho passed away Wednesday, November 21, 2018 in St. Anthony. Mary was born February 17, 1936 in Shelley, Idaho, the daughter of Earl Travellor Olsen and Beulah Sara Beasly. She attended schools in Firth, Idaho and graduated from Firth High School.
Mary was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and had enjoyed serving in the Young Women’s program. She married Roy N. Young on August 16, 1956 in Firth, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on August 21, 1972. Together Mary and Roy worked as custodians for the Jefferson School District at the Kinghorn Elementary School. Roy is a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1004. Mary served in the VFW Women’s Auxiliary.
As a young girl, Mary was the best potato picker around. She enjoyed 4-H where she participated in sewing and homemaking. Her hobbies were fishing, playing cards, doing crossword puzzles, and coloring. She loved to be around family and friends, her grandkids and great grandkids. She loved living at the Homestead in St. Anthony.
Mary is survived by her husband, Roy N. Young of St. Anthony, Idaho. Her children, Terri (Art) Romriell of Rigby, Idaho and Eddie Young of Rigby, Idaho. Sisters, Lena Olsen of Firth, Idaho and Faye (Bruce) Bailey of Silver Lake Texas. Five grandsons and granddaughter’s in law, and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Kent Young, a great granddaughter, Ambria Romriell and a brother, Jack.
A funeral service was held for Mary on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the Eckersell Memorial Chapel (101 W. Main Street, Rigby, ID 83442). The family met with friends prior to service at Eckersell's from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Interment was in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery.