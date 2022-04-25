Merle Morgan 1/12/1945 - 4/23/2022 Merle Dean Morgan, age 77, passed away on April 23, 2022 in Idaho Falls Idaho. He was born to Darsel and Virginia Morgan on January 12, 1945 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Merle married the love of his life, Terri Larsen, on May 7, 1967 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. He started his career with the Idaho Falls Fire Department in 1969 and retired in 1999. Merle was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was also a member of the American Quarter Horse Association. Merle loved horses, chariot racing, camping, fishing, watching kids sports and being with this family and grandkids. Merle is survived by his wife, Terri Morgan, his brothers: Ronald (Toni) Morgan, and Robert (Judy) Morgan; daughters: Cindy (Richard) Bates of Thornton ID, Desirae (Scott) Wheeler of Idaho Falls ID; sons: Jake (Tracy) Morgan of Idaho Falls ID, Jess (Shelley) Morgan of Shelley ID, Jason (Kevin) Morgan of Idaho Falls ID and Trevor (Tiffany) Morgan of Shelley ID. He has eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Merle is preceded in death by his parents, Darsel Morgan and Virginia Call, Louann Grover and beloved grandson Jaiden Wheeler. Services for Merle will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 11:00a.m. at the Woodville LDS Churchhouse, located at 1555 N 700 E, Idaho Falls, ID 83402. Interment will follow the funeral service at the Annis Cemetery.