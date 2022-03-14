Michael C. Johnson 7/9/1964 - 3/8/2022 Michael "Mike" C. Johnson of Ririe, Idaho passed away at the age of 57, Tuesday, March 8th, 2022 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center following a stroke. Mike entered this world on the 9th of July, 1964 in Portland, OR, the son of AliceMarie Johnson (born in Portland, OR) and Albert Lars Johnson (born in Tacoma, WA.) He soon became the "big" brother to Eric and Dusty, and brother to our adoptive sister, Viki. Though the family moved quite often, Mike always claimed Buckley, WA as his childhood home where he rode minibikes, played the drums, raised goats, sheep, chickens, rabbits, pigs, and even a few beef animals, and, of course, loved his train sets. Though he worked in several jobs ranging from the ski lifts at Crystal Mountain to drummer for the band Iron Horses to bailing hay for neighbors in Ririe, what he loved the most was being a fireman and first responder and helping people in some of their worst challenges. Mike was married for a time to Maria though that ended in an amicable divorce, and after he focused on helping his family and raising a kitten that terrorized his house. Though deaf in one ear, Mike was always into music and played guitar, bass, and especially the drums... and he thought he could sing. When our Dad passed away, Mike did his best to help Mom keep up the farm in Ririe. We are all saddened by the loss of Mike, and in the end, he will be remembered most as a son and a brother. Mike is survived by his mother, AliceMarie, his two brothers, Eric and Dusty, his adoptive sister, Viki, and his adoptive daughter, Rebecca. The family would like to thank all of our friends for their sympathy at this time. Graveside services will be held at the Ririe/Shelton Cemetery, Saturday, April 23rd, 2022, at 2:00 p.m.