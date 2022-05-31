Michael "Mike" Gene Barnes 1/3/1964 - 5/26/2022 Michael Gene "Mike" Barnes, 58, of Hamer, passed away May 26, 2022, at his home.
Mike was born January 3, 1964, in Anaheim, California, and adopted by Gene Edwin Barnes and Kathryn Baliff Berrett Barnes. He grew up in Lewisville and attended schools in Lewisville, Menan, and Rigby, Idaho, and graduated from Rigby High School.
On July 19, 1986, he married Lisa Marie Anderson in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Mike and Lisa made their home in Hamer, Idaho, where Mike worked in the agriculture business as a Farm Manager for Walker Farms, Sid Ashcraft Farms, and Mark Mickelsen Farms.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in numerous callings including the bishopric. He enjoyed work, potatoes, music, and especially his family and friends.
Mike is survived by his wife, Lisa Marie Barnes of Hamer, ID; son, Ryan Michael (Stephanie) Barnes of Lewisville, ID; son, Justin Riley (Jessica) Barnes of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Boston Lee Barnes of Hamer, ID; son, Mason Douglas Barnes of Idaho Falls, ID; grandchildren, Aleiya Rose, Benson Riley, Drake Jay, Wyatt John, Bridger, and Gracelyn; and his birth mother, Diane Clanton of Orange, CA; sister, Karen (Todd) Stowell of Rigby, ID; sister, Wendy (Jed) Jacobsen of Afton, WY; brother, Daniel (Brenda) Barnes of Bancroft, ID; brother, Guy (Jackie) Clanton of Corona, CA; sister, Teri (Mitch) Salas of Murrieta, CA; and sister, Ginger (Dustin) Mixer of Fountain Valley, CA.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gene Edwin Barnes; mother, Kathryn Berrett; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John & Bernetta Anderson; and his step-mother, Muriel Barnes.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Hamer Ward Chapel, 2454 East 2100 North in Hamer, Idaho, with Bishop Kirk Jacobs officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday evening from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls, and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. - 12:45 p.m. prior at the church. Burial will be in the Lewisville Cemetery.