Mildred Irene Moore Christensen, 97, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 14, 2018, at her son Van’s home in Idaho Falls. She was under the care of Hospice of Eastern Idaho.
Irene was born May 14, 1921, in Ririe, Idaho, to Ezra Moore and Violet Smith Moore. She grew up and attended school in Ririe and Midway High School in Menan.
On November 22, 1937, she married Archie Fred Christensen in Ririe, Idaho. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on September 10, 1947. To this union were born four children, Archie Lavoy “Bud”, June, Tim, and Van. Irene and Archie made their home in Ririe, Idaho, where Irene was a homemaker, and helped Archie in the family service station for many years. She then worked as a teacher’s aide for the Ririe School district.
She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she enjoyed working in the Primary for many years, in addition to being a Visiting Teacher. She enjoyed crocheting, needlepoint, cooking, and was a faithful journal writer. She took adult classes in typing and computers. She loved gardening and growing flowers.
Irene is survived by her daughter, June (Farrell) Bush of Lyman, ID; son, Tim (Tricia) Christensen of Rigby, ID; son, Van (Marie) Christensen of Idaho Falls, ID; 26 grandchildren and 88 great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, a son, Archie Lavoy "Bud" Christensen, one sister and four brothers.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 22, 2018, at the Idaho Falls Brentwood Ward, 2040 Brentwood Drive, with Bishop Grant Stone officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery.
