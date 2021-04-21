January 12, 1933 – April 11, 2021
Mirl Wynn Stokes was born to Richard (Dick) and Lila Stokes in Almo, Idaho on January 12, 1933.
In 1937, the family purchased a ranch in Salmon, Idaho. Wynn was raised in a loving household where hard work, ingenuity, limited resources, and commitment to family and neighbors were a way of life.
Wynn loved school. He especially excelled in athletics and activities. Wynn played football, basketball, and participated in track and field in high school, going on to play football at Ricks College. Wynn’s music interests also blossomed in high school where he sang in the school chorus and performed in operettas, and musicals. Throughout his life, Wynn often played the guitar and sang at funerals, church socials and family gatherings.
After high school, Wynn met and married Patsy Wolfley on August 28, 1952 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Wynn was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1953 during the Korean War and reported to Fort Lewis, Washington. He was honorably discharged in March 1955.
That fall, Wynn was invited to referee several high school football games. These experiences renewed his interest in high school athletics that guided him to become a teacher and coach. In the Spring of 1959, Wynn graduated from BYU with a teaching certificate in secondary education.
Wynn’s first taught in Duchesne, Utah. Then in 1961 Wynn moved closer to Salmon and took a teaching position in Rigby, Idaho. While in Rigby, Wynn became well known as an outstanding educator and winning coach. He was recognized as the Teacher of the year in 1968. Wynn enjoyed tremendous professional growth and recognition in Rigby, however, his heart was in Salmon. In 1968, he accepted a teaching and coaching job at Salmon High School.
At Salmon High School, Wynn settled into his life’s vocation of teaching and inspiring young people for the remainder of his 35 year career. Wynn loved his work and was at his very best as a teacher, motivator, and mentor of young adults. Wynn earned his Masters Degree at Western Montana College in 1976 and returned to his job at Salmon. Shortly after his retirement in 1994, the SHS football field was named in his honor.
Wynn had many interests and hobbies. He loved to build and fly radio-controlled airplanes, hunt, fish, shoot, and ride motorcycles. Wynn spent many happy hours with family in the hills, on the riverbank or just being out in the beautiful surroundings of his beloved Salmon home.
Wynn was a devoted man of faith. He held a variety of church leadership assignments, served in several bishoprics, and as a member of the High Council in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Wynn and Patsy also served a Family History Church Mission in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Wynn Stokes was an honorable husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He is survived by his wife of nearly seventy years, Patsy, their 5 children Susan (Ric) Sterzer, of Rigby, Idaho, Richard (Keli) Stokes of Carson City, Nevada, Boyd (Barbara) Stokes, of Salmon, Idaho, Barbara (Blain) Bradford of Nephi, Utah, and Beverly (Donald) Cutshaw of Sandy, Utah. Wynn is also survived by his sisters, Golda Hughes of Providence Utah and Sheila Ankrum, and his brother Clee Stokes of Salmon. Wynn and Patsy have 23 grandchildren and 50 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held April 19th in Salmon with interment at the Salmon Cemetery.
The Family suggests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Lynch Center or Salmon Education Foundation, 533 Main Street, Salmon, Idaho 83467.