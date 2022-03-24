Monte Taylor 1/26/1941 - 3/22/2022 Our dear Dad, husband, grandpa, brother, and friend passed away peacefully March 22, 2022, at the age of 81, in Buhl, Idaho at the home of his daughter, Courtney Kelsey. We, his children, celebrate the reunion of our parents, Monte and Carolyn Taylor. Dad lost mom in August of 2018; it was almost more than he could bear. They were separated for about three and a half years; the reunion must have been so sweet.
Dad could hardly wait to see mom again but was determined to make the very best of his life while she was gone. While each of us kids tried to help dad with what we could during these years, dad always said, "I don't know what I would have done without Becky." What a privilege it was for all of us to get to spend one on one time with our dad. Whenever dad would talk to us girls on the phone, he would say "hello sweetheart." It always melted our hearts. Whenever he said goodbye on the phone, he would always tell each of us, he loved us.
Monte was born in January 1941, in Idaho Falls to Grant and Rella Taylor, dad was the first born into the family. Carolyn was born in March 1942, Mom and Dad were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on July 1962, sealing us as an eternal family.
Dad and mom taught us all how to work hard, and how to love and care for each other. After dad retired, they spent 20 wonderful years together doing fun things: gardening, yard work, walking, golfing, eating out, family barbecues, camping, fishing 4-wheeling and more.
Dad is survived by his children, Melanie (Reed) Hanni of Blackfoot, Idaho; Debbie Taylor of Rigby, Idaho; Becky (Jason) Armstrong of Menan, Idaho; Grant (Chris) Taylor of Menan, Idaho; and Courtney (Spencer) Kelsey of Buhl, Idaho; a sister, Janet (Ron) Radford; two brothers, Lynn (Rose) Taylor, and Jay (Deidre) Taylor; 14 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren.
Dad was preceded in death by his sweetheart, Carolyn; his parents, Grant and Rella; two brothers, Steve and Mark; and a great grandson, Breyon.
Our family would like to extend a special thank you to the Kelsey family, and the nurses at Twin Falls Idaho Home Health Hospice, that helped keep him comfortable in his final days. Thank you to all those who have offered condolences to our family.
A graveside service for Dad will be held at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery where he will be buried next to mom at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Monte's memorial webpage at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.