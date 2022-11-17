Myla Gay (Casper) Samuelson 3/24/1942 - 11/12/2022 Myla Gay Samuelson, 80 of Rigby, Idaho, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 at her home. Myla was born March 24, 1942 in Rigby to Harold Glen Casper and Ada Louise Sorenson Casper. She was raised and attended schools in Annis and Dietrich, graduating from Dietrich High School. On January 12, 1961 she married Larry Floyd Samuelson in the Idaho Falls Temple. They made their home in Rexburg, Pocatello, Menan, and Rigby, Idaho; and were blessed with 2 daughters; Sarah Beth and Larrynda Ruth and 3 sons; Kenneth David, Thomas Floyd and Steven Clay. In addition to being a wife and mother, Myla also worked for Idaho Fresh-Pak in Lewisville. Myla is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, sewing quilts and day trips to the mountains. She is survived by her daughters, Sarah Beth (Fred) Hayes of Ontario, New York, Larrynda Ruth Samuelson of Idaho Falls, Idaho; son, Steven (Deidra) Clay Samuelson of Pendleton, Oregon; sisters, Vonnie Louise Clark of Springville, Utah, Carol Ann Irving of Mountain Home, Idaho, Edith LaRae Conrad of Carey, Idaho, Velva Irving of Burley, Idaho; brother, David Ralph Casper of Shoshone, Idaho; 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Floyd Samuelson; sons, Kenneth David Samuelson, Thomas Floyd Samuelson; sisters, Delva Nielson, Laurel Owings; and brother, Richard Glen Casper. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 W. Main Street, Rigby, Idaho 83442. Myla's final resting place will be Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home, condolences may be sent to the family online through www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
