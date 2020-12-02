Myrle Theo Hanson, 68, of Menan, passed away at home November 24, 2020, after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by his family.
Myrle was born in Rigby on April 21, 1952 to Theo Irvin Hanson and Ruth Green Hanson. He was the oldest of 7 kids. He grew up farming in Annis and attended the old Annis Elementary School; from there he went to Midway Middle School and then Rigby High School. He enjoyed school and learning throughout his life. He has always been interested in learning new skills and how things worked. After high school he attended Idaho State University and studied Aircraft construction before leaving on an LDS Mission to the Cumorah Mission in New York.
After returning from his mission, he married his high school sweetheart, Julia Ann Purser of Rigby. They were married and sealed in the Logan Temple On July 19, 1973. They made their home in Annis and later moved to Menan. They were blessed with three sons and two daughters and many grandchildren. Myrle loved “Julie” deeply and enjoyed teasing her and making her laugh.
Myrle enjoyed farming and raising cows from a very early age. He helped his father on the farm as a child and after he was married. Myrle was very talented and had the ability to make something out of nothing. Myrle later built a log home lathe out of old farm machinery. He and his business partner ran a successful log home business for many years. He valued hard work, and instilled that in his children by having them learn to make log furniture and railing for the homes he sold. Myrle later worked at Mountain View Hospital where he enjoyed the work, but enjoyed his friendship with the co-workers even more. He often came home laughing about interactions he had with them or pranks he had played on them.
Myrle loved his family, and having fun with his family was very important to him. His years were filled with many family vacations that are full of fun memories and laughter. He always made sure there was an opportunity to have fun no matter where he was or who he was with. He also loved to serve and help those around him. He had many projects going all the time that were centered around helping and meeting the needs of others. Myrle served in many capacities in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints including that of Bishop and worked many years with the youth. He loved serving and being with the youth.
Myrle is survived by his wife Julia Hanson of Menan, his mother Ruth Hanson of Annis, his children Eric (Rebecca) Hanson of Menan, Megan (Jason) Brown of Menan, Troy (Lacy) Hanson of Menan, Christine (Matthew) Graham of Townsend MT, David (Denise) Hanson of Rigby, along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren who will miss him dearly. Myrle is also survived by his sisters LuAnn (David) Plourde, Treena (Daryl) Moore, Rita (Tony) McCulloch, Lorna (Ralph) Richards and Susan (Gary) Sears. He was preceded in death by his father Theo Hanson, his brother Oscar Hanson and his grandparents.
Funeral services were held at the Menan LDS Stake Center, Saturday November 28th at 9:00 a.m. Seating will be spaced and masks requested for Covid concerns. Funeral services will be viewed at Link: https://youtu.be/Eq3W6gFqF2M.
