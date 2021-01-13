Myron Klingler

Myron M Klingler, 75, died peacefully at home in Idaho Falls on December 26, 2020, after battling five rounds of cancer, beating four of the five.
Myron was born July 4, 1945, in Salem, Idaho, to Sterling Lue Klingler and Myra Winnie Mortensen Klingler. He grew up and attended schools in Rigby and Rexburg, and graduated from Minico High School. Myron served in the U.S. Air Force.
Myron married twice. His first marriage was to Renae Crossley. They had a son, Marlin Klingler, and a daughter, Yvette Klingler. The second marriage was to Susan Owen, having a child of her own, Marnie Owen, giving him a second daughter. These three blessed him with ten living grandchildren. After Susan passed, he adopted his first grandchild, Josh Klingler.
He enjoyed hunting both game and rocks. He also loved fishing, camping, and riding 4-wheelers and snow machines with family and friends.
Myron is survived by his three children, Marlin, Marnie, and Yvette; 10 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild, with another due in April; and two younger brothers, Val and Gary Klingler.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan; his parents; his oldest brother, Nyle Klingler; younger brother, Lavar Klingler; and one grandchild.
Private family services will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Wood Funeral Home to help defray funeral costs.
