Nadine Warner 3/5/1931 - 10/29/2022 Nadine Hansen Warner of Rigby, Idaho, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022. She was 91 years old. Nadine was born March 5, 1931, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Ole and Lula Jensen Hansen of Menan. She graduated with high honors from Midway High School in 1949 and continued her education at Idaho Falls Business College. She retired as the Treasurer of the Jefferson County School District in 1996. Nadine married Donald V Warner, son of Bill and Katherine Warner of Rigby, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on November 2, 1951. They raised six children on the family farm in Rigby. She is fondly remembered for her delicious cinnamon rolls. Nadine loved music, poetry, and painting. She was one of the originators of the women's singing group, the Chansonettes, and an emeritus member of the Rigby Study Club. As an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served in nearly every capacity available to women. She and Don served as missionaries in the Canada Halifax Mission on Prince Edward Island from 1997-1999, as stake leaders in the Ricks College 4th Stake for eight years, and as baptismal workers in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple for ten years. Nadine was preceded in death by her husband, 2 sons (Dennis & Richard), 3 grandchildren, her parents, and 5 siblings. She is survived by her children Van H (Karen), William Roger (Kristine), Julie Kaye (Reino) Macki, and DeAnne, her daughter-in-law Joyce (Richard), as well as her sister Janice (Butch) Mueller. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and some spoiled "granddogs". The family extends appreciation to the staff members at Fairwinds - Sand Creek and Solace Hospice for their thoughtful care and kindness to our beloved Nadine. Funeral services to be held Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 11am at the LDS Rigby Stake Center located at 258 West 1st North, Rigby, Idaho. Visit www.eckersellfuneralhome.com for more info or to express condolences. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the "Area of greatest need" at Primary Childrens Hospital at Giving.intermountainFoundation.org/PCHDonations
