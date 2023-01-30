Nelda Rose Drollinger September 20, 1941 - January 28, 2023 Nelda Rose Hancock Drollinger, 81, passed away peacefully at her home in Lewisville, ID on Saturday January 28, 2023. Nelda was born September 20, 1941 in Rigby, ID to Solomon Ward Hancock and Rosetta Fife. She graduated from Rigby High School with honors in 1959. She married Larry Dean Drollinger on September 2, 1961 in Elko, NV; they were then sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls LDS temple on September 7, 1974. When not busy working to support her family at home, Nelda performed office work at Decker's and Eastern Idaho Printing in Idaho Falls. Larry and Nellie made their first home close to Larry's family in Idaho Falls, they then lived for a time in Ammon. In August 1970 they settled next door to her family farm, where they still reside today. After Larry's retirement in 2000 they enjoyed spending the winters in Apache Junction, AZ where they made many lifelong friendships. Nelda served faithfully in many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She loved to craft, quilt, garden, cook and serve others. Her raspberry cake, canned salsa, and canned green beans were especially loved. She leaves behind a legacy of virtue, kindness, love, faith, and service. Nelda had a devout testimony of her Savior Jesus Christ, His gospel and eternal families, and she lived accordingly. She will be missed deeply by her spouse Larry Drollinger of Lewisville, ID, and five sons: Brad (Gayle) Drollinger of Kuna, ID, Scott Drollinger of Boise, ID, Layne (Katie) Drollinger of Spanish Fork, UT, Lex (Brooke) Drollinger of Bountiful, UT and Kelly (Amber) Drollinger of Fruitland, ID. She was loved and adored by 17 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Nelda is preceded in death by her parents, Solomon Ward and Rosetta Fife Hancock, and her siblings Nolan, Garen, Cloyd, and Judy.Services for Nelda will be held at the Lewisville LDS church in Lewisville, ID on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends and relatives for a viewing from 9:30 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral and on Thursday evening at Eckersell Funeral Home from 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Interment will follow the funeral service at the Lewisville Cemetery.
