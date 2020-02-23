Our beloved mother, wife, grandmother and friend, Neva Mae Jenkins, passed away in Ammon, Idaho, on February 20, 2020, surrounded by her five children.
She was born on May 16, 1928, in Menan, Idaho, to John Tanner Poole and Louisa Jane (Lewis) Poole. She attended school in Menan, Idaho, and graduated from Midway High School in 1946.
She married Keith “Ferrin” Jenkins on November 12, 1946. Their marriage was later solemnized on May 16, 1951, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were married for 60 years before Dad passed away in 2006.
During their 60 years of marriage, mom and dad lived in Rigby, Garfield, and Ucon, ID; Hollister, CA; Logandale, NV; and Pasco, WA. From the time she was a young woman, Mom always had a dream of becoming a nurse. In 1969, she became an LPN (Licensed Practice Nurse).
She worked at the LDS Hospital in Idaho Falls, Idaho, for several years. After leaving Idaho Falls in 1986, they eventually moved to Pasco, WA, where she worked at the Senior Center for eight years.
Mom had many hobbies. She loved horses and participated in many equestrian events and helped Dad with their Hackney Pony carriage business. They loved driving the carriage for birthday and wedding celebrations.
She loved animals, and she had a small pet shop in her home. She was also an accomplished leather tooling artist. She made purses, wallets, belts and wall hangings.
Mom and dad raised five children on their farm in Ucon, ID. She worked alongside Dad on the farm and they taught their children the value of hard work.
Neva is survived by daughter Linda (Larry) Madsen, Springville, UT; son Eugene (Louise) Jenkins, Pasco, WA; daughter Debbie (John) Durrant, Mesquite, NV; daughter Tena (Ron) Looney, Ammon, ID; son John (Annette) Jenkins, Rigby, ID; 16 grandchildren; 61 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; sister Maurine Beck, Menan, ID.
Preceded in death by husband Keith “Ferrin” Jenkins; granddaughter Nikki Jo Madsen; parents John & Louisa Poole, and seven siblings.
Visitation services will be held on February 28th from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Eckersell Memorial Chapel at 101 West Main Street, Rigby, ID.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 29th at 11:00 a.m. at the Garfield 5th Ward chapel, 5 North 3900 East, Rigby, ID. Visitation prior to service from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be at the Grant Central Cemetery, Rigby, ID.
The family would like to express their appreciation to caregivers Hannah, her mom Lisa and also Tera; Aspen Home Health nurses Angie, Jill, and Nicole; caregivers Amber and Jasmine. The family would also like to express their appreciation for all the many kindnesses and condolences.