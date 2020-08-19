Nicholas Adrian Larson
Nicholas Adrian Larson, 19, of Idaho Falls, left us too soon on August 9, 2020, from injuries sustained in an untimely automobile accident near Palisades.
Nick was born January 21, 2001, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Anette Lynn Larson. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls. He was a very loving soul, who never had a cross word to say about anyone. Nick took such good care of his mother due to her medical conditions, he was just always there to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed him. He loved his whole big family so very much!
Nick was working with his sister and brother-in-law learning mechanics and home renovation. They were his best friends. He loved learning about mechanics and took to it readily. He was such a good boy who was turning into a great man!
He enjoyed animals, playing video games, bicycling, reading, and spending time with his friends, family, and pets. He especially loved his cat, Marley (Bob).
Nick is survived by his loving mother, Anette Larson of Idaho Falls; sister, Heather (Alex Wuthrick) Larson of Idaho Falls; brother, Chris Wuthrick; and his great aunt, Lola Brower of Blackfoot, Idaho; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Virgil and Barbara Larson; great grandmother, Edna Humphrey; cousins, Kennedy Mortensen and Elijah Eichler; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Services will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.