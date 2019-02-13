Noel D. Johnson, 81 of Rigby, Idaho, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 at his home. He was under the care of Nuclear Care Partners and Hands of Hope Hospice.
Noel was born April 27, 1937 to Noel Howe Johnson and Ethel Ball Johnson. He was raised and attended schools in Rigby, graduating from Rigby High School. He served honorably in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. On November 23, 1960, he married Lucile Sylvia Hansen in Rigby. They were blessed with a daughter and a son.
Noel worked for INEL as a janitor, was a delivery driver for Clover Club, Tripta and The Gables Care Center.
Noel was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served on the Rigby Planning and Zoning Committee and was a member of the 2030 Club. He enjoyed watching sports and was a Boise State and Utah Jazz Fan.
He is survived by his children; Sandra L. (Rick) Jacobsen of Idaho Falls; Jerry G. Johnson of Roberts, 3 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucile S. Johnson, his mother, Ethel Ball Johnson; his father, Noel H. Johnson; and his brother, Jerry Ball Johnson
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Eckersell Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., prior to services, Saturday, at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com