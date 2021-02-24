Nola Rae Alley, a 78-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at her home.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 4, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will follow at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.
Friends and family will be received at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, and from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Thursday preceding the service.
