Nola Ruth Moulton Munns passed away January 7, 2019 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center surrounded by family.
She was born July 8, 1930 in Rexburg, Idaho to Denton and Jessie Moulton. She was the second of four children. She was raised in Lyman, Idaho and attended Cedar Point Elementary and Madison High School in Rexburg. While attending High School she began dating Ray Munns. She waited faithfully for two and half years while Ray served in the Spanish American Mission. They were married July 2, 1952 and were blessed with nine children.
Nola and Ray moved to Camas, Idaho, just before Thanksgiving Day 1953. In March of 1956 they lost their son Kerry at six months. On July 11, 1971 Ray was taken from his family in a tragic accident. She was a dependable support to Ray as they grew the Alvin W. Munns and Sons family ranch and business. Nola remained in Camas for the rest of her life where she raised eight children as a widow. She served as the last post mistress of Camas, Idaho for seven months in 1961 before it was combined with Hamer, Idaho. The post office operated out of the kitchen of the family home in Camas.
Nola was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; she served as Primary President in the Hamer Ward for many years and multiple other callings. She worked at the Hamer Elementary School as a teacher’s aide for over forty years.
Crocheting was one of her talents, her handiwork can be found on the edge of many baby blankets, hand towels, and wash cloths in the homes of her children grandchildren, and many residents of the Hamer, Idaho community. She loved to play games, Sudoku, and putting together puzzles. One of her prized memories is when family came to her home for Christmas and New Year’s, and the excitement and laughter of all as they ate, played games, and created lasting memories.
Her focus was seeing to her children's needs, teaching them to work and celebrating their accomplishments. This only increased as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren arrived. She was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
She is survived by her children, Clair (DeAnn) Iona, Alan (Jane) Fort Collins, Colorado, Larry, Idaho Falls, Vaughn (Rhonda) Rexburg, Linda (Brad) Rexburg, Laurie (Warren) Hamer, Charles (Susan) Chipley, Florida, Lana (Randy) Blackfoot, and a sister, Mary Hanson of Idaho Falls, Idaho. 20 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray, son, Kerry, parents, Denton and Jessie Moulton, brother, Eldon, sister, Rhoda, and granddaughter, Lexie.
Nola will be truly missed by all who knew her. She was greatly loved by her family and friends and they look forward to the day they will meet again.
Funeral services were held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the Lyman Ward Chapel, (1952 West 6000 South, Rexburg, ID). The family received friends from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, January 11, 2019 at the Hamer LDS Church, (2454 East 2100 North, Hamer, Idaho) and on Saturday, from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., prior to services at the Lyman LDS Church. Burial was in the Sutton cemetery.