Nolan Wilson Gneiting 5/31/1935 - 10/5/2022 Nolan Wilson Gneiting, 87 of Rigby, Idaho, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 in Boise, Idaho. Nolan was born May 31, 1935 in Rigby, Idaho at Mrs. Goody's Maternity Home, to Lester Milton Gneiting and Donna Wilson Gneiting. He was raised in Menan and attended schools at Menan Elementary graduating from Rigby High School in 1954. He served in the US Marine Corps from 4 January 1955 to December 1957. He was with the first Marine Division. He served as a heavy truck mechanic. He continued his education at Ricks College and earned a Bachelor's Degree from BYU in the Spring of 1963. He majored in Business Management with minors in Engineering, Accounting, Statistics and Economics. Nolan was the eldest of 10 children. From an early age he worked on the family farm carrying the water bag to the workers. During his growing up years his father and mother depended on Nolan for hard work and help with the other children. On December 7, 1941 when Pearl Harbor was bombed, Nolan recalls holding a lantern so his father could milk the cows during the black out. He followed the progress of WWII and read the paper daily by age seven. Throughout his life he loved and studied WWII History. He was a life scout and credits his scout master Mack Fulmer, with his love for Jesus Christ and Gospel Principles. At 32 he married Norma Sealy. She had three children. He was involved as a father and served as a scout master. He worked in insurance, farmed and began building and selling real estate. He built about 30 cabins in Island Park and at one time owned a large real estate company. Nolan got a pilot's license and enjoyed hunting and fishing. When his marriage ended, he worked in Alaska with his brothers Otto, Dale, and Frank; and then he came back to develop Morning View Homes. He was the former owner and operator of a water company.
As a single man he became more active in church and went through the temple. He served as Priesthood leader in the Edgemont Older Singles Ward. In 1994 he met Dawn Terwilleger at the ward and they started dancing and dating. They were married in the Boise, Idaho Temple on September 1, 1995. Several months later he was called as a counselor in the Old Singles Ward Bishopric. They lived in Idaho Falls for several years after which he built their home outside of Rigby. He enjoyed her three sons and their families and has been a loving grandfather. Over the years He has served in priesthood leadership and as a Sunday School Superintendent. He built a cabin in Island Park planting hundreds of seedlings, of loge pole pine and blue spruce, on the property. Nolan has had many health challenges in the past 13 years. He passed peacefully with Dawn by his side. He remained a loyal, loving and devoted husband, parent, grandparent, and brother and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife, Dawn Gneiting of Rigby, ID; sons, Daniel (Lori) Reading of Boise, ID, David (Amanda) Reading of Shelley, ID, Nathan (Cambria) Reading of Cary, North Carolina; sisters Deanna (Noel) Brizzee of Idaho Falls, ID, Nita (Ron) Hix of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Frank Gneiting of Idaho Falls, ID; 15 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Donna Gneiting; siblings, Monty, Otto, Judie, Allonna, Dale, and Billy; and his daughter-in-law Amanda Reading. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Holbrook Stake Center, 196 N. 4000 E., Rigby, ID 83442. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m., to 12:45 p.m., Saturday, prior to services at the church. Interment will follow in the Grant Central Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online through www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
