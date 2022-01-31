Olie Black 10/4/1940 - 1/30/2022 Farrel K. "Olie" Black, 81, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 30, 2022, at his home. He was under the care of Brio Home Health & Hospice.
Olie was born October 4, 1940, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Farrel T. Black and Dorothy Eames Black. He grew up and attended schools in Terreton, Idaho, and graduated from West Jefferson High School. He also attended the University of Idaho.
In September 1959, he married Janet Gerard in Terreton, Idaho. They were blessed with two children, Bonnie and Daniel. They made their home in Hamer where he worked as a farmer and rancher and later, a real estate agent before retirement. Janet passed away September 11, 2007.
On March 12, 2012, he married Patricia Diane Nickell in Osgood, Idaho. Olie and Patty made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They enjoyed retirement and spent time traveling, bird watching, and rock art crafts.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved flying planes, farming, and real estate.
Olie is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Black of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Bonnie Wood of Boise, ID; son, Daniel F. Black of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Renay (Ken) Torgerson of Hamer, ID; two grandchildren; three great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Farrel and Dorothy Black; first wife, Janet Black; and brother-in-law, Robin Gerard.
The family would like to express their thanks to Brio Home Health & Hospice, Anjula, Cory and staff, and also the Visiting Angels.