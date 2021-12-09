Oliver Larry Lee 2/22/1940 - 12/3/2021 Oliver Larry Lee, 81, of Mud Lake, Idaho died December 3, 2021, at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Larry came into this world on February 22, 1940 in Hibbard, Idaho, he was the second child born to Oliver Fischer Lee and Violet Mina Pfost Lee.
Larry was raised in Hibbard and attended Hibbard Elementary and graduated from Madison High School in 1958. He later attended Ricks College graduating with a degree in Welding.
In March of 1961 he met his sweetheart, Carolyn Clark. They were married August 11, 1961. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on March 23, 1967. To this union came three daughters, Sherrie Lee Jones, Rhonda Lee Dayton, and Billie Jo Lee.
Larry worked on the family farm with his dad raising sheep. In 1965 they sold the sheep and bought cattle. His dad later died and Larry took over the cattle operation. Larry was a hard-working Rancher and farmer. He provided for his family and livestock well. He loved his way of life and had much respect for his animals. He always put his family and livelihood first.
Larry is survived by his wife Carolyn Clark of Mud Lake, daughter Rhonda (Venoy) Dayton of Saint Anthony, 6 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, sister Elizabeth (Lee) Hyder of St. David, Arizona.
He is preceded in death by his parents, two daughters Sherrie Lee Jones and Billie Jo Lee, one sister Loa Lee Hansen and one brother Kenneth Ray Lee.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. The family will visit with friends on Friday evening from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. at the Terreton Stake Center. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com