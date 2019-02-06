Ora Lee Bennett
Ora Lee Willes Bennett (86) of Annis, Idaho, our mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully and has gone onto her Heavenly Father on February 2, 2019 rejoining her parents and two of her siblings. Ora Lee was born in Maywood, California on November 14, 1932 to John and Leora Willes. Her parents were of pioneer ancestry; her dad grew up in Paradise, Utah and her mother in Brigham City, Utah. Ora Lee’s parents met at Utah State University and journeyed to California where they had Ora Lee’s older sister Betty, then Ora Lee followed by her brother Kay and sister Deann. As a young woman growing up, Ora Lee advanced to MIA, became an Honor Bee, was attendant at the Formal Rose Prom, made a Treasurer of Truth Book, received the individual LDS award from 1948-1952 and earned the Golden Gleaner award. Ora Lee attended Bell High School where she graduated with an outstanding student award and was active in various school clubs.
In the fall of 1950, Ora Lee journeyed to Rexburg, Idaho to attend Ricks College on an speech scholarship. While at Ricks, she made many new friends, loved dorm life, participated in college activities, worked in the college library, and majored in elementary education. She met and dated Don Bennett becoming engaged in June 1952 and married in the Logan Temple on July 25, 1952. Don and Ora Lee lived with Don’s parents while Ora Lee taught 3rd grade at Lewisville Elementary and Don worked the winters at the potato warehouse. During 1952, Ed Pintar and Les Hall built a 4-room house on the family farm where various additions were made over the years and they raised their five children.
Ora Lee was an expert gardener where she raised food to be bottled and preserved. She was also an excellent cook for her family on all occasions. Ora Lee always made every Christmas and family reunion special by coming up with unique and life-long gifts. She was skilled at sewing and quilting. Ora Lee was a kindergarten teacher for 14 years, 1st grade school teacher for 21 years and secretary of the Long Island Canal Company for 42 years. She also was active in DUP, Delta Kappa Gamma, Farm Bureau Women’s Board, and Rigby Museum Board. Ora Lee was a member of the LDS Church where she held many callings including Relief Society President, Ministering Teacher, worked in the primary, and was a temple worker. She was known for her boundless energy, determination, and ability to manage almost any project. Ora Lee loved her grandchildren and organized many stayovers with special trips and fun activities. She will truly be missed by her husband, children, grandchildren, and community.
Ora Lee is survived by her husband Don, children Teri Yarber (Dellis), Layne Bennett (Kevin), Russell Bennett (Stephanie), Vince Bennett (Betty), and Jim Bennett (Gay), fourteen grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild.
Funeral Services will be held at the Menan LDS Stake Center, 698 N. 3600 East, 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 9, 2019. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, February 8, 2019 and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, both at the Stake Center. Interment will follow at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www. eckersellfuneralhome.com