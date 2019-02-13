Orson Kimball “Kim” Welker, 63 of Rigby, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019.
Kim was born January 27, 1956 in Rigby, Idaho to Orrin Louis Welker and Eula JoAnn Jenkins Welker. He was raised and attended schools in Rigby, graduating from Rigby High School. On May 18, 1996 he married Donna Mae Welker in Rigby, Idaho.
Kim worked as a Farrier for many years until he injured his knees. He also worked for T.M.C., Skaar Feed Lot, Jefferson County, Idaho Fresh Pak, and was a hunting guide in Northern Idaho. Kim was a member of the Draft Horse Association. He enjoyed roping, team penning, breeding horses and he loved to ride horses.
He is survived by his father, Orrin Louis Welker of Rigby; wife, Donna Mae Welker of Rigby; sons, Christopher Gohl of Idaho Falls, Joshua Gohl of Elko, Nevada; sisters, Ann (Nels) Jensen, of Idaho Falls, Sally (Brent) Bielby of Rigby, Ida Jo (Vern) Jolley of Rexburg; brothers, Clinton (Serena) Welker of Rigby; and 4 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, and a brother, Scott.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Eckersell Funeral Home (101 W. Main Street, Rigby, Idaho). The family met with friends from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., prior to services at the funeral home. Interment was in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhomecom.