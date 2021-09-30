Patricia M Wheeler 01/05/1933 - 09/13/2021 Patricia M. Wheeler, 88, passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. “It’s time to put the quilting needle down and close the sewing machine. It’s happy hour somewhere.”
Pat was born Jan. 5, 1933, to Thomas G. and Anne M. (Weigand) Meier in Kit Carson, Colo. She graduated high School in Kit Carson in a class of 8. She moved to Denver to attend Loretto Heights College for a year. She caught polio while in Denver and spent the next year recuperating.
In 1952, her father took an engineering job in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Pat moved to Idaho with her mother and father. She met Jay B. Wheeler from Ririe, Idaho, that fall. Pat and Jay got married April 18, 1953, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
They ran a dairy farm outside Ririe with his parents at the time. Jay and Pat worked the farm while raising four kids, Tommy, Roger, Grace and Ron.
Pat helped start the Ririe Library and was a member of the Cowbelles in Bonneville and Jefferson County in southeastern Idaho. She was an active supporter in every school activity her kids participated in. She worked various bookkeeping jobs after her youngest started first grade until she was hired at the Idaho State Brand Department. She worked there for 25 years until she retired.
After Pat and Jay retired, they moved to Lewiston to be near Grace and the granddaughters. It also happened to be a lot closer to Roger and 3 of their grandsons. They spent several years traveling in their motorhome visiting their grandsons in Port Angeles, Wash., and Lockhart, Texas. They attended as many of their grandkids theater, recital and sporting events they could. They made new friends with many retired farmers attending St. James Catholic Church in Lewiston. Pat and Jay enjoyed traveling in their motorhome. They enjoyed camping around North Central Idaho, Western Washington with their RV buddies and traveling across the country visiting extended family.
Pat enjoyed quilting, sewing, gardening, baking, traveling anywhere and spending time with her family. Pat was a member of the VFW Post 10043 Auxiliary and All Saints Catholic Parish in Lewiston.
Preceding Pat in death were her parents, her brother Thomas J. Meier, husband Jay, son Thomas B., daughter Mary F. and grandson Stephen J. Wheeler.
Pat is survived by her three children and six grandchildren: Roger J. (Dena), Evan, Kyle, Colin in Port Angeles, Wash.; Grace A. Wheeler-Poole (Kevin Poole), Amelia, Erin in Lewiston; Ronald M. (Rosalinda), Jack in Lockhart, Texas, plus many nieces and nephews who were much loved.
In honor of her wishes, Pat’s remains have been cremated. Her funeral will be held Oct. 22 at All Saints Catholic Parish in Lewiston. The rosary will be at 11 a.m. with the funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. with lunch following in the social hall.
Pat will be interred Oct. 25 at the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery near Ririe, Idaho. She will be laid to rest beside Jay, Tommy, and Mary. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. with lunch following at the Ririe Senior Citizens Center.
In lieu of flowers, Pat’s family is requesting a memorial contribution either to All Saints Catholic School, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, VFW, or your favorite charity.
Pat’s family would like to thank to Carmen Stolte, F.N.P., Janet L. Collar, N.P, Brookdale Senior Living Community and Life Care Center for taking care of our Mother the last few years. We appreciate your kindness and support.