Paul W Reed 4/4/1936 - 8/27/2022 Paul W Reed, 86, passed away August 27, 2022. He was born April 4, 1936, to Freeman and Lula Reed in Lorenzo, Idaho. He grew up on the family homestead and was the youngest child of 8 children. He attended schools in Lorenzo where he was taught by his sister, and then Rigby High School. He attended a semester at Ricks College, but his joy was farming and cattle. He married Deon Geisler and eventually purchased his father's farm. Paul and Deon were blessed with two children, Renae and Darwin.

Dad taught us to work hard and do our best. Taught us to look for the miracles around us. As a family we were blessed to live and work the Reed family century farm. Dad was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was an example of service to his family.

