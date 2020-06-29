Paula Rudd Palmer, 65, of Rigby, Idaho peacefully gained her wings June 28, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family.
Paula was born December 1, 1954 in Ashton, Idaho to Earl Rudd and Elda Jenkins Rudd. Paula was raised in Parker being the baby of five children. She attended grade school in Parker, Idaho.
She graduated from South Fremont High School and was a big part of her high school drill team, as well as the debate team.
On August 28, 1976 Paula married the love of her life, Brent J. Palmer. He stole her heart and the rest is history. He was her rock, especially in the final years of her life. They made their home in Rigby, Idaho.
Brent and Paula were blessed with all girls in the family. Brodi Jo, Jamie Lynn, Ashli Maegan, daughter by heart Shanon Taylor, and one granddaughter, Ashlynn Grace. Paula was beyond dedicated to each of them. She was their biggest fan in life.
Paula worked for 20 years at Ken Brown Accounting and later worked at Walmart in Ammon, Idaho until her retirement. Paula enjoyed supporting her girls in all of their activities. She enjoyed bowling, a good game of pinochle with her family, loved the Utah Jazz, and was full of adventure and life before her health slowed her down the last few years.
Paula dearly loved her family and friends and cherished the time she was able to spend with each of them.
Paula is survived by her husband Brent J. Palmer of Rigby, Idaho, daughters Brodi Palmer of Boise, Idaho, Jamie Palmer of Rigby, Idaho, Ashli Palmer of Umatilla, Oregon and granddaughter Ashlynn Palmer of Boise, Idaho; siblings Marilyn Turman of Rexburg, Idaho, Gordon Rudd of Dubois, Idaho, Marcia (Phil) Eldridge and Karen Cole, both of Idaho Falls, Idaho.
She is preceded in death by her parents Earl and Elda Rudd.
A graveside service will be held in Paula’s honor at 11:00 a.m. July 2, 2020 at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery (3812 East Menan-Lorenzo Hwy, Rigby, Idaho). The family will meet prior to services at Eckersell Funeral Home (101 West Main Street, Rigby) from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery.
Memories of Paula and condolences may be shared at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to The American Kidney Fund.