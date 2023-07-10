Peggy "Peg" Ann Kauer

Peggy "Peg" Ann Kauer June 25, 1950 - July 7, 2023 Peggy "Peg" Ann Kauer, 73, of Rigby, Idaho passed away Friday, July 7, 2023 of injuries sustained in a bicycle accident. Peg was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho on June 25, 1950, the daughter of Gail R. Walker and Fay Pabst Walker.

Peg attended schools in Rigby, Idaho and graduated from Rigby High School in 1968. She has always lived an active life. In high school she was a member of the Rigby Troyette Drill Team. As a youth, she was active in 4H participating in cooking and sewing. She continued this tradition with her own children as they grew up. Before she was sixteen years old, she became a swim instructor.


