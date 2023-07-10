Peggy "Peg" Ann Kauer June 25, 1950 - July 7, 2023 Peggy "Peg" Ann Kauer, 73, of Rigby, Idaho passed away Friday, July 7, 2023 of injuries sustained in a bicycle accident. Peg was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho on June 25, 1950, the daughter of Gail R. Walker and Fay Pabst Walker.
Peg attended schools in Rigby, Idaho and graduated from Rigby High School in 1968. She has always lived an active life. In high school she was a member of the Rigby Troyette Drill Team. As a youth, she was active in 4H participating in cooking and sewing. She continued this tradition with her own children as they grew up. Before she was sixteen years old, she became a swim instructor.
Peg married Ren H Kauer on June 22, 1968 in Rigby, Idaho. She attended beauty school and became a beautician. When her son was born, she stopped working at a salon, but continued to do hair out of her home. In later years she taught for and ran the swim program at the Rexburg Racquet Ball Club. She also taught water aerobics both at the club and at Ricks College Pools. She passed the tradition of instructing on to all her children. She also worked for many years as a pharmaceutical tech for Medicine Shoppe in Rexburg, Idaho.
On August 5, 2015 they solemnized their marriage in the Rexburg, Idaho LDS Temple. This companionship was unbreakable. Where you saw one, you saw the other. Together they taught in the Primary. Being with the children was her favorite thing. She also served as Primary chorister, as Stake Nursery Coordinator, as a Young Women's Advisor, and a Relief Society President. She served many years in the Rexburg Idaho Temple as an ordinance worker. With Ren, they served as missionaries from 2017 - 2018 at the Heber Valley Girls Camp.
She was always looking for a good service project. Especially if it was humanitarian service. She has made a habit of serving others through sewing, quilting, and crocheting. She also enjoyed woodworking projects with her husband Ren. She was an excellent seamstress. She sewed anything from dresses and gowns to dance costumes, swimsuits and quilts.
Peg always hiked, therefore, her family hiked. When she was called to work with the Young Women of her Ward as a camp leader, she put together hikes for the 4th and 5th year girls. She even formed a hike for the young women as a trek of 20 miles from Ririe, Idaho to the LDS Temple in Rexburg where they participated in baptisms for ancestors.
At the age of 62, Peg ran her first full length marathon in Logan, Utah. 26.2 at 62. Her family later introduced her and Ren to bicycling. They like to aim for 20 miles a day and have ridden thousands of miles together. She loves to be active and enjoy life.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Gail and Fay Walker, sister Mauna Kerswell and brother Kail Walker.
Peg is survived by her husband Ren H Kauer of Rigby, three daughters: Keiver Joey (Gary) Hawke of Rigby, Tatum Kail (Matt) Bryant of Kimberly, Idaho and Sunde Kristina (Travis) Robertson of Port O'Conner, Texas, a son Blaise Ren (Trina) Kauer of Idaho Falls, two sisters: Becky Cook of Pocatello, Idaho and Nelda (Rickey) Mullins of Maricopa, Arizona, sixteen grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM in the Ririe-Perry Ward LDS Chapel, (285 2nd West, Ririe, ID 83443). The family will meet with friends on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at the Church from 6:00 to 7:30 PM, and again on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 from 9:30 to 10:45 AM. Interment will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.