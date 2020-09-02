Phyllis LuDean Merrill Johnson, 84, of Rigby, Idaho passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Rigby Lake Assisted Living with family at her side. She was born May 26, 1936 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, the daughter of Nathan Merrill and Mamie Leavitt Merrill.
Phyllis grew up in Annis, Idaho and attended school in both Annis and Rigby, graduating from Rigby High School a year early.
Phyllis met the love of her life and married Larry Lamar Johnson in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on November 2, 1955. She worked at Idaho First National Bank in Rigby for two years until her first child was born.
Phyllis was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had many years of service in Primary, Young Women’s and Relief Society callings as well as Stake Callings.
Phyllis’s greatest joy was her family and raising her children. A loyal and dedicated mother who taught unconditional love to those around her. She enjoyed creative writing, plays, music, and the arts. Most of all, simply spending time with her family, friends and loved ones.
Phyllis is survived by her adoring husband, Larry Johnson of Rigby, Idaho; daughters, Marianne (Kelly) Hawkes of Los Altos, Calif., Jennie (Paul) Wright of Pocatello, Idaho, Tracy (Bart) Bangerter of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Mindi Bischoff of Rexburg, Idaho, LuJean Johnson of Salt Lake City, Utah; sons, Dean (Christy) Johnson of Nashville, Tenn., Keith (Beverly) Johnson of Rigby, Idaho, Scott Johnson of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Dallin (Katie) Johnson of Rigby, Idaho; sister, Cristeen Kinghorn of Kennewick, Wash.; brothers, Louis (Karen) Merrill of Rigby, Idaho, Stanley (Margaret) Merril of Parma, Idaho, Lamont (Denise) Merrill of Sugar City, Idaho, 44 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mamie and Nathan Merrill; and brothers, Wayne Merrill, Clayton Merrill, Reed Merrill and Ross Merrill.
We extend our sincere gratitude to the staff at Rigby Lake Assisted Living for the genuine kindness, care and treatment of our sweet Phyllis.
A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Annis Little Butte Cemetery, 3810 E. Menan Lorenzo Hwy, Rigby, Idaho 83442.
Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby.