Rachel Dianne Wheatley Parasa, 41, lost her 3 ½ year battle with breast cancer at her home surrounded by family on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
She was residing in Johns Creek, Ga. with her husband, Siva Naga G. Parasa, and two daughters, Saraswathi and Alexandra Parasa.
Rachel was born March 31, 1979 in Sheridan, Wyo. to Kyle and Shirley Wheatley.
In 1986, her family moved to Idaho, where they currently reside.
Rachel is a graduate of Rigby High School and Boise State University where she earned her Bachelor’s and Master's degrees. After graduating college, she worked on capitol hill and at a crisis center for women and was an adjunct professor at Brown Mackie College.
She married in 2009 and was blessed with her daughters in 2012 and 2017. Rachel was involved in community groups like Mom’s club and Girls Scouts. Because of her daughter’s diagnosis of Leukemia at the age of 3, Rachel was an enthusiastic supporter of RALLEY and CURE who work towards curing children’s cancer.
She is survived by her husband, Siva Naga G. Parasa, her daughters, Saraswathi and Alexandra Parasa, her parents, Kyle and Shirley Wheatley of Blackfoot, her in laws Ramarao and Pushpavathi Parasa of India, her brother, Kyle Wheatley II (Aricelius) of Liberty Hill, Texas, and brother in law Leela Prasad Parasa (Sumathi) of India, and her sister’s, Angela Poole (Brian) of Bunkerville, NV and Michelle Misko of Pocatello, ID.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Keith Wheatley.
She was blessed with 16 nieces and nephews and innumerable friends that loved her deeply.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. May 30, 2020 at Annis Little Butte Cemetery with a viewing prior to that at Eckersell’s Funeral Home in Rigby, Idaho.