Randy S Rolfe 6/1/1951 - 10/4/2021 Randy S Rolfe, 70, of Rigby, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones and returning to his eternal sweetheart of 50 years. Randy was born on June 1, 1951, in Rigby, to Rex and Zoe Rolfe. He was raised and attended schools in Rigby, graduating from Rigby High School with the class of 1969. In high school he was known for his speed and athleticism and excelled in football. He was cheered on by a sweet and fun, brown-eyed cheerleader with her eye always on #61. They fell in love and became an unstoppable team. On June 19, 1971, Randy married Gay Lynn Wolfensberger in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple for time and all eternity. They were blessed with four children and raised their family in the Clark area. Randy was a hard worker and a successful entrepreneur, always looking for the next great idea. He and Gay owned The Video Shoppe in Rigby for several years. After selling that business, he and his brother, Kent purchased Modern Plumbing and Heating from their father, Rex. Randy worked in this business until his retirement in 2014. Randy was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in numerous callings throughout his life. He also served in community organizations and as President of the Pioneer Cemetery Board. Randy was fun and always ready with a joke or a prank. He cheered on Rigby sports, kept a perfect yard, collected guns and loved to ride Razors, four-wheelers and snowmobiles. Life was always fun with Randy and Gay around and they were adored by all who knew them. He worked hard and selflessly gave many acts of kindness, known and unknown, to those around him. The last years of his life brought difficult and challenging health issues, and it was his turn to be on the receiving end of so many acts of service. Randy created a fun and beautiful life for his wife, children, and grandchildren. Randy and Gay have an incredible legacy. They are the parents of 4 children: Kendra Olaveson (Jeff) of Rigby, Torrie Miller (Jason) of Rigby, Curtis Rolfe (Misty) of Rigby, and Stephanie Stoddard (Stetzen) of Salem. They are the grandparents of 11: Jace Rolfe, Sydney Miller, Zoey Olaveson, Slade Rolfe, Oakley Olaveson, Ezra Miller, Cooper Olaveson, Ellie Miller, Spencer Miller, Hattie Olaveson, and Stryder Stoddard.
Randy is survived by his children and grandchildren, his mother, Zoe, and his brother, Kent. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gay, his father, Rex, and his brother, Rex David.
We are so grateful for the loving care Randy received at The Homestead in Rexburg. The sweet and kind caretakers were so wonderful and patient with him to the very end. He loved them all and told them often of that love.
According to Randy's wishes, the family will receive friends on Thursday, October 7, 2021, from 6:30-8:00 pm at the Rigby South LDS Stake Center, 106 N 3800 E, Rigby, Idaho. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
We love you, Rand!