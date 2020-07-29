Reva Elaine Lindholm Ritchie 84, of Rigby, Idaho was reunited with her beloved husband July 17 after being hospitalized at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg, Idaho, from COVID-19.
She was born on a homestead in Iona, Idaho to Ross Lindholm and Reva Grace Jenkins Lindholm on February 5, 1936. She was a quiet child and enjoyed riding horses with her brothers until it wasn’t cool anymore for them to hang out with their sister.
Ritchie attended grade school in Iona, then later graduated from Bonneville High School in 1954. On September 27, 1954, she married the Love of her life, Jabez Dean Ritchie, also from Iona, and they later solemnized their marriage in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple.
She is an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in the primary for over 20 years and in the Relief Society as Compassionate Service Leader for 10 years. She loved being a member of the community, and her greatest joys were people and children, family and friends, as well as camping, hanging out, or just plain ole’ going for a drive. One of her favorite memories was the year J.D. and Elaine were able to be campground hosts at Kelly Island and spend countless days in God's country enjoying each other, enjoying strangers, and Loving family.
She was a talented woman. She found great comfort in sewing and alterations until the day of her passing, this expanded her friend base while giving her the much-desired company that helped with loneliness after the loss of J.D. in 2012. She also loved baking for others, it was not a surprise to see her on your doorstep with a pie in hand; she even won several baking contests with those famous pies! Whoever came in contact with Elaine Loved her, if you were in her presence you knew you were Loved completely. She spread that Love wherever she went.
Elaine is survived by her children; Suz Anne (Shane) Walker of Eagle, Idaho, Julie (Tom) Perry of Boise, Idaho, Dean Ritchie of Victor, Idaho, James (Melissa) Ritchie of Fields Landing, California and Janece (Derick) Moore of Rigby, sisters; LaRue (Ralph) Jones of Alexander City, Alabama and Evra Ann (Michael) Wiederstien of Boise, Idaho, 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and countless community members that she Loved, cherished and claimed as her own.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jabez Dean Ritchie, two brothers, Neil Lindholm and Brent Lindholm, and two grandsons, Barton Jabez Walker and Jarom Lee Cook.
Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby, condolences may be sent to the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.
Because of the circumstances of Elaine‘s death and the risks to the community please understand that the services must be for family only. We would Love for family members who feel they don’t want to be put at risk and all friends to join us via Zoom for the broadcast on Friday July 24, 2020 at 10 am, please go to: us02web.zoom.us/j/88149209411 and the password is Ritchie.